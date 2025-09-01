Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 197,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $50.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

