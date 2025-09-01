Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,194 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Invesco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 72,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Down 0.8%

IVZ stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Zacks Research raised Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

