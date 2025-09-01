Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 12,056 Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF $DIV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.12% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.38.
About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
