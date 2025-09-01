Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 12,056 Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF $DIV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.12% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.