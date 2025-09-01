Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,876 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $74.22 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

