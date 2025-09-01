Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $84.89 on Monday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99.

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on KOF. Zacks Research lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

