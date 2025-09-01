Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $66.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
