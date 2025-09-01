Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,469,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 169,583 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 143,863 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 205.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 787,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 90,295 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADX opened at $21.67 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

