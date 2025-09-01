Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.87. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

