Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,444 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

