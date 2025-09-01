Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 14,570 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

