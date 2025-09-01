Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 567 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1%

CSL opened at $386.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

