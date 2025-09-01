Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 611 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.72 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

