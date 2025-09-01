Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 764 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

