NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $33.03 on Monday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $713.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

