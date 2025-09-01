Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($9.18) and last traded at GBX 676.21 ($9.13), with a volume of 42749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675 ($9.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 640.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.43. The firm has a market cap of £579.16 million, a PE ratio of 846.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

