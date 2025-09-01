Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) versus OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Head to Head Contrast

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) and OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Skydance and OverActive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Skydance -0.05% 4.51% 1.68% OverActive Media N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Skydance $29.21 billion 0.34 -$6.19 billion ($0.03) -490.00 OverActive Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paramount Skydance and OverActive Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OverActive Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Skydance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Skydance and OverActive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Skydance 2 2 0 0 1.50 OverActive Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paramount Skydance presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 29.71%. Given Paramount Skydance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paramount Skydance is more favorable than OverActive Media.

Summary

Paramount Skydance beats OverActive Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. It also operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities. The company has operations in the United States, Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

