Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,180,000 after buying an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,882,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,068,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33,661.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after acquiring an additional 196,921 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $227.04 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.08 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

