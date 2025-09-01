PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December $PBDE Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (BATS:PBDE – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December during the first quarter worth $244,000.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Trading Up 1.2%
BATS:PBDE opened at $28.08 on Monday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Company Profile
The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (PBDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBDE was launched on May 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
