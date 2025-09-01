PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December $PBDE Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (BATS:PBDE – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Get PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - December alerts:

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Trading Up 1.2%

BATS:PBDE opened at $28.08 on Monday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Company Profile

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (PBDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBDE was launched on May 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (BATS:PBDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.