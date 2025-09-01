Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.04 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 209.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

