Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) vs. Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Critical Survey

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Bolt Projects”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $84.28 billion 4.37 $15.97 billion $6.51 24.14 Bolt Projects $2.77 million 3.39 -$65.39 million ($2.60) -1.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. Bolt Projects is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procter & Gamble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Procter & Gamble and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 0 7 10 1 2.67 Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00

Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus target price of $175.12, indicating a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Volatility & Risk

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 18.95% 32.69% 13.49% Bolt Projects -375.64% N/A -95.24%

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Bolt Projects on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home care segment consists of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

