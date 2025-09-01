Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Consider – August 30th

Bollinger Innovations, American Battery Technology, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced energy storage solutions—most notably lithium-ion, solid-state and other next-generation batteries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy integration and consumer electronics, where efficient, high-performance batteries are critical. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bollinger Innovations (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Featured Stories