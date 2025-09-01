Promising Energy Stocks To Consider – August 29th

Tesla, Broadcom, and IREN are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refinement and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas and electricity. They encompass a range of businesses—from upstream explorers and drillers to midstream pipeline operators, downstream refiners, utilities and renewable-energy providers. Because their profitability often tracks commodity prices and regulatory policies, energy stocks can be more volatile than those in other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.
Tesla (TSLA)
Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Broadcom (AVGO)
Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in August 2025
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Buy it While It’s Still a Bargain
- Keurig Dr. Pepper Shares Plummet on Acquisition—Buy the Dip?
- Defense Dividends: 3 Strong Performers That Are Raising Payouts
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?