Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 377.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 31.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,485 shares of company stock valued at $750,307. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

