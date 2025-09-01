Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR Stake Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $140,786.61. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,070,552 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,071.76. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,285 shares of company stock valued at $309,184. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE RNGR opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.45. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

