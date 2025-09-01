Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Financial Contrast

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Coloplast A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $28.05 million 3.80 -$46.89 million ($1.01) -2.39 Coloplast A/S $3.93 billion N/A $734.56 million $0.27 35.70

Analyst Ratings

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 0 1 1 3.50 Coloplast A/S 0 4 0 1 2.40

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.95%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -145.63% -63.07% -48.33% Coloplast A/S 14.61% 24.93% 8.63%

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides onsite technical training services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, the company offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines coordination of multiple instruments; and Growth Direct LIMS connection software. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

