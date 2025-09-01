Rapid7, Inc. $RPD Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 615,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 95.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 919,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $15,510,000. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $20,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 262,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,518,604 shares in the company, valued at $138,585,521.04. This represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The business had revenue of $214.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

