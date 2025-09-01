Reviewing ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADB International Group and Treace Medical Concepts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ADB International Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts $209.36 million 2.21 -$55.74 million ($0.79) -9.29

Analyst Ratings

ADB International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ADB International Group and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADB International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 4 2 0 2.33

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 33.97%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than ADB International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of ADB International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADB International Group and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts -23.01% -46.76% -23.35%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats ADB International Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADB International Group

(Get Free Report)

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ADB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.