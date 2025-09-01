Reviewing Corning (NYSE:GLW) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corning and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 3 10 1 2.86 Ciena 1 4 8 2 2.73

Corning presently has a consensus target price of $65.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Ciena has a consensus target price of $86.69, indicating a potential downside of 7.63%. Given Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corning is more favorable than Ciena.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Corning has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corning and Ciena”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $13.12 billion 4.38 $506.00 million $0.94 71.31 Ciena $4.01 billion 3.30 $83.96 million $0.72 130.35

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Ciena. Corning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corning and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning 5.77% 17.27% 6.96% Ciena 2.46% 5.08% 2.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corning beats Ciena on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as 8100 coherent routing platforms; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company’s Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, multi-cloud orchestration, and unified assurance and analytics services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers MCP domain controller solution, and OneControl unified management system, as well as planning tools. The company’s Global Services segment provides maintenance support and training, installation and deployment, and consulting and network design services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

