Roblox Corporation $RBLX Stake Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 220.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Roblox Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $124.68 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $802,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,264,478.41. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,881,729 shares of company stock worth $385,940,060. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

