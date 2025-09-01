Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 780,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 114,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Up 42.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Rokmaster Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.