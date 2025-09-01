Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 42.9% – Should You Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 780,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 114,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Rokmaster Resources Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.