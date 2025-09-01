Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,567 Shares of IBEX Limited $IBEX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 834.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IBEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 5,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $140,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $64,759.12. This trade represents a 68.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 4,376 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,990. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock worth $2,069,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $394.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

