Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Conduent Inc. $CNDT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 63.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conduent news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $2.78 on Monday. Conduent Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Singular Research raised shares of Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

