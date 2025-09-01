Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 85,250.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $319.69 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $322.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.60.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

