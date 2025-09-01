Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2%

RHP stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.