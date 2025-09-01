Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 740,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,440,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after buying an additional 380,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

