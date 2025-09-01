Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,822. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

