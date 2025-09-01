Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,826 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 847,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,921,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 261,669 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

