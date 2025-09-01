Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Arete Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

