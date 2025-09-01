SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. $STEW Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 105,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $18.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

