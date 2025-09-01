Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) versus Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head to Head Review

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Clearway Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $69.57 million 1.09 $4.60 million $0.04 101.88 Clearway Energy $1.37 billion 4.40 $88.00 million $0.65 45.85

Analyst Ratings

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clearway Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.40%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05% Clearway Energy 5.31% 1.37% 0.51%

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.