Synchrony Financial $SYF Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 46.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,421,000 after buying an additional 1,297,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SYF opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

