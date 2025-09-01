Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 3.2%

TSHA opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

