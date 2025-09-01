Teradata Corporation $TDC Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teradata by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 0.8%

TDC opened at $20.95 on Monday. Teradata Corporation has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

