Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 434.40 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 431 ($5.82), with a volume of 120724641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.44 ($5.72).

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 430.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 414.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.62.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

