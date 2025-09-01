The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 226.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.