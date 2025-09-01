The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT Position Boosted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 80,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.