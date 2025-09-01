The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 518.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 412,658 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 1.1%

HAIN stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.