Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 868,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $10,716,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $461.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.