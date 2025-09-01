TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 569.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,457,000 after buying an additional 1,210,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after buying an additional 611,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,993,180 over the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.69.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

